Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has done the unthinkable, and the film is breaking some or the other record every single day. On the second Monday, it has managed to surpass every single Indian film’s BMS sales on the second Monday, taking the top spot in the list!

Ranveer Singh Beats Allu Arjun By A Huge Margin

Ranveer Singh’s film has surpassed Allu Arjun’s by a huge margin. Earlier, Pushpa 2 was claiming the spot with a ticket sale of almost 391K. Ranveer Singh’s film managed to register 46% higher ticket sales than Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 11 Ticket Sales

On the 11th day, the second Monday, December 15, Dhurandhar registered a ticket sale of 571K. The film performed much better in terms of ticket sales in the first week, surpassing every single day of the first week’s sales on BMS.

Check out the top 10 BMS Sales for an Indian film on the second Monday!

Dhurandhar: 571K Pushpa 2: 391K Chhaava: 371K Jawan: 294K Kantara Chapter 1: 287K Salaar: 265K Stree 2: 233K Animal: 229K Gadar 2: 223K Mahavatar Narsimha: 206K

Starts Tuesday On The Same Note!

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh has started his second Tuesday on the same note. The film is selling almost 2.9K tickets every single hour since morning, and it would enter the rampage mode post evening, assuring another monumental day at the box office and the ticket window alike!

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the official synopsis of the film says, “A star-studded saga inspired by incredible true events set in the gritty criminal vein of underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals, and tradecrafts of espionage.” Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

