Akhanda 2 has taken four days but managed to maintain a decent pace at the box office, and in four days, the film stands at a gross collection of almost 89 crore worldwide, which has helped it achieve its first big milestone at the box office globally. It would be interesting to see how the film holds up over the week.
Enters Top 10 Grossers
In four days, Nandamuri Balakrishna has managed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films worldwide in 2025. With a gross collection of 82.69 crore, it pushed Kingdom out of the top 10. Vijay Deverakonda’s film earned 82.58 crore worldwide in its lifetime.
Akhanda 2 Worldwide Box Office
With Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna breaks Pawan Kalyan’s supremacy as he becomes the second actor to claim two spots in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 globally! Before Balayya, only Pawan Kalyan had two films in the list – They Call Him OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu!
Trending
Apart from Akhanda 2, NBK also has Daaku Maharaaj, which is the sixth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.
Check out the highest-grossing Telugu films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).
- They Call Him OG: 294.22 crore
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore
- Game Changer: 191.81 crore
- Mirai: 147.34 crore
- Kuberaa: 138.85 crore
- Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crore
- HIT 3: 120.58 crore
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crore
- Thandel: 89.45 crore
- Akhanda 2: 82.69 crore
Akhanda 2 Box Office Summary
Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.
- Telugu Net Collection: 59.25 crore
- Hindi Net Collection: 0.45 crore
- Kannada Net Collection: 0.1 crore
- Tamil Net Collection: 1.25 crore
- Malayalam Net Collection: 0.05 crore
- India Net Collection: 61.1 crore
- India Gross Collection: 72.09 crore
- Budget: 200 crore
- Budget Recovery: 30.5%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 10.6 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 82.69 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Advertisement
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.
Must Read: Eko Box Office Day 25: Dinjith Ayyathan Roars Like None Surpassing Profits Of Every Single Malayalam Film Of 2025 Except One!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News