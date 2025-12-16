Akhanda 2 has taken four days but managed to maintain a decent pace at the box office, and in four days, the film stands at a gross collection of almost 89 crore worldwide, which has helped it achieve its first big milestone at the box office globally. It would be interesting to see how the film holds up over the week.

Enters Top 10 Grossers

In four days, Nandamuri Balakrishna has managed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films worldwide in 2025. With a gross collection of 82.69 crore, it pushed Kingdom out of the top 10. Vijay Deverakonda’s film earned 82.58 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

Akhanda 2 Worldwide Box Office

With Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna breaks Pawan Kalyan’s supremacy as he becomes the second actor to claim two spots in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 globally! Before Balayya, only Pawan Kalyan had two films in the list – They Call Him OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu!

Apart from Akhanda 2, NBK also has Daaku Maharaaj, which is the sixth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

Check out the highest-grossing Telugu films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

They Call Him OG: 294.22 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Game Changer: 191.81 crore Mirai: 147.34 crore Kuberaa: 138.85 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crore HIT 3: 120.58 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crore Thandel: 89.45 crore Akhanda 2: 82.69 crore

Akhanda 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

Telugu Net Collection: 59.25 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 0.45 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 0.1 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 1.25 crore

Malayalam Net Collection: 0.05 crore

India Net Collection: 61.1 crore

India Gross Collection: 72.09 crore

Budget: 200 crore

Budget Recovery: 30.5%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 82.69 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

