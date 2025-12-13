Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has started its journey at the North American box office (USA and Canada) on an underwhelming note. Being a sequel to a successful movie, the film was expected to score the record premiere-day collection in the territory for Balayya. In actuality, the biggie couldn’t even surpass the premiere collection made by Bhagavanth Kesari. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-COVID era, Balayya’s pull has increased significantly in the North American market, particularly in the USA. Since his last release, Daaku Maharaaj, scored $735K in the premiere shows, the Akhanda sequel was expected to become the first Balayya film to enjoy a premiere day of $1 million. Unfortunately, the disappointing promotional content and marketing negatively affected the buzz.

Akhanda 2 records the 4th biggest premiere day for Nandamuri Balakrishna in North America

Akhanda 2 had huge potential, but the underwhelming promotional material and limited time for pre-sales impacted it. It has been learned that the biggie earned $452K at the North American box office through premiere shows. In isolation, the number looks decent to good, but considering huge expectations, it’s underwhelming.

With $452K, Akhanda 2 has registered the 4th highest premiere-day collection for Nandamuri Balakrishna. It stayed below Bhagavanth Kesari ($506K). The list is topped by Daaku Maharaaj ($735K).

Take a look at the top North American premieres of Nandamuri Balakrishna:

Daaku Maharaaj – $735K Veera Simha Reddy – $708K Bhagavanth Kesari – $506K Akhanda 2 – $452K

Considering the mixed to poor word of mouth in the territory, the film is expected to experience a significant decline after its premiere shows. In the lifetime run, it might even struggle to reach $1 million.

More about the film

Akhanda 2 serves as a sequel to Akhanda (2021). It is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena (14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment). It also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores.

