The streak of success continues for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar at the worldwide box office. It has gone way past the 350 crore milestone, leaving behind Bollywood biggies like War 2. That’s not it; Aditya Dhar’s directorial has created 3 big records in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the day 8 global update.

Now the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025 overseas!

On the second Friday, Dhurandhar amassed a whopping 20 crore gross at the overseas box office. With that, its international total has surged to 85 crore gross. It has surpassed Sitaare Zameen Par (69.5 crores) and Housefull 5 (70 crores) in the last 24 hours, to emerge as the #4 overseas grosser of 2025 in Bollywood.

Officially the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide!

At the domestic box office, the spy action thriller has accumulated 252.70 crores, which is approximately 298.18 crores in gross total. This takes its worldwide collection to 383.18 crores gross after 8 days.

Ranveer Singh starrer has also surpassed the global lifetime of War 2 to become the #3 Bollywood grosser of the year. The next target is Saiyaara (570.67 crores), and it will be interesting to see how close it gets to the milestone this weekend!

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Dhurandhar: 383.18 crores (8 days) War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores

Ranveer Singh’s 3rd highest-grossing film worldwide!

The record-breaking spree continues for Ranveer Singh, as he has now surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dhurandhar is now his 3rd highest-grossing film globally.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

Padmaavat: 560 crores Simmba: 393.01 crores Dhurandhar: 383.18 crores (8 days) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crores Bajirao Mastani: 367 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 8

India net – 252.7 crores

India gross – 298.18 crores

Overseas gross – 85 crores

Worldwide gross – 383.18 crores

