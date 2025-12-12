Right after its release, Saiyaara turned into one of the most talked-about romantic dramas of the year. It didn’t rely on loud action or grand spectacle; instead, it offered something rare—a pure, heartfelt love story. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s chemistry received immense appreciation, and their tender performances helped the film become a nationwide favorite.

And now, after its massive theatrical run, fans have been eagerly waiting for it to reach every home. Well, the wait is over. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their breakout roles, Saiyaara became a blockbuster that felt personal for many young viewers. Mohit Suri’s direction, the emotional depth of the love story, and the soothing music created a movie that audiences embraced like an experience, not just a film.

When & Where To Watch Saiyaara On TV?

After creating a storm at the box office and emerging as a massive blockbuster, the film is now all set to reach an even wider audience as it makes its world television premiere. Sony MAX has officially announced that Saiyaara will make its World TV Premiere on December 20th at 8:00 PM, giving audiences across the country a chance to experience the beautiful romance once again—or for the very first time.

As the holiday season approaches, Saiyaara’s television premiere couldn’t be timed better. Warm, emotional, and beautifully romantic, the film makes for the perfect Christmas-month watch. Whether you’re reliving the magic or watching it for the first time, this premiere on Sony MAX promises an unforgettable experience.

Saiyaara: A Story Built On Music & Love

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara follows the journey of Krissh Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a passionate musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a gentle poet with a quiet soul. Their bond grows through their shared love for music and art, slowly unfolding into a tender romance.

The film takes an emotional turn when Krissh learns that Vaani is battling Alzheimer’s. Instead of stepping back, he chooses to remain by her side, highlighting the message that true love stays—even when memories fade. This emotional depth is exactly what made audiences fall in love with the narrative.

Saiyaara’s soundtrack became a phenomenon of its own. The title track turned into a viral anthem, dominating playlists and short-video platforms. Its soft melodies and heartfelt lyrics added even more soul to the film, making it one of the most memorable albums of the year.

