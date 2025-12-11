After a good opening weekend, Kalamkaval has managed to maintain its hold on weekdays. Both in India and overseas, it is enjoying a smooth ride, which has helped the film to cross 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has emerged as Mammootty’s 4th highest-grossing film post-COVID by surpassing the lifetime collection of Bramayugam. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

The latest Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller experienced a 25% drop in India, but its collection remained above the 2 crore mark. As per Sacnilk, the film earned 2.1 crores on its day 6. For those who don’t know, on day 5, it did a business of 2.8 crores. Overall, it has earned 24.3 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 28.67 crore gross.

Overseas, Kalamkaval earned around 1.5 crore gross yesterday, pushing the total sum to 29.9 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 6-day worldwide box office collection stands at 58.57 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 24.3 crores

India gross – 28.67 crores

Overseas gross – 29.9 crores

Worldwide gross – 58.57 crores

Becomes Mammootty’s 4th highest-grosser post-COVID

With 58.57 crore gross, Kalamkaval has surpassed Bramayugam (58.29 crore gross) to become Mammukka’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Before ending the run, it is likely to cross Turbo (72.76 crore gross) to become his 3rd highest-grosser.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of Mammootty post-COVID:

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crores Kannur Squad – 81.9 Turbo – 72.76 Kalamkaval – 58.57 (6 days) Bramayugam – 58.29 Rorschach – 39.13 CBI 5: The Brain – 31.29 crores Bazooka – 27.35 crores Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – 20.05 crores Kaathal – The Core – 14.47 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, the neo-noir crime thriller released in theaters on December 5. It also features Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles. It is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.

