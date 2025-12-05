Mollywood’s own megastar, Mammootty, has not had the best year so far in terms of the theatrical performance of the films he has led. But today, his new film, Kalamkaval, has finally arrived. The movie carried a good amount of pre-release anticipation and excitement among fans, and many are curious to know if it can live up to those expectations. Mammootty might be appearing as a character with negative shades, something his fans have seen and enjoyed before, so that part is not entirely new.

What The Netizens Are Saying About Kalamkaval

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the ground reality. We have gathered reactions and early reviews from x dot com to give you a clear overall picture of what the audience is saying and whether this film might be worth your time.

Blockbuster Review everywhere 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Engaging 1st half banger 🔥 #KalamKaval pic.twitter.com/4vuXbQaRFV — Ashwinnneyyyyyyy (@Mr_Ashwin_SK) December 5, 2025

The reviews of the first half are generally positive, with @AbinBabu2255 praising Mammootty’s appearance by saying “#Mammootty Devilishness,Intro Scene & Slang Things Were So Good.” Others like @Mr_Ashwin_SK are also echoing positive sentiments about the first half by saying “Engaging 1st half banger 🔥”. There is also advice for people who tend to miss the initial portions of films. @LibinChacko28 says “Dont miss Opening Sequences !!! – Interval Block”, which suggests that the opening sequence has something that could hook the audience.

Never Tasted Before 🔥 First Halffffffff🥵🔥 Dont miss Opening Sequences !!!

Interval Block 🥵🥵🥵🔥#Mammootty #KalamKaval pic.twitter.com/1J7orWV9vF — Libin Chacko (@LibinChacko28) December 5, 2025

But the interval, on the other hand, has received mixed reactions from viewers, with some mentioning it as “Okayish”. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Majeed is receiving praise for the music in the film.

#Kalamkaval First Half Review 🍿 – A Crime Investigation drama which Starts off slowly then goes interesting till interval with parallel Narration of #Vinayakan & #Mammootty's Portions..⭐

– #Mammootty was just wow..💥 His Performance..👌 How did he even choose this role..🤝

-… pic.twitter.com/fbTb31Wl8Q — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) December 5, 2025

In the first half, the film has two narrators, likely presenting the perspectives of both Mammootty’s character and Vinayakan’s character. @iammoviebuff007 mentions that “A Crime Investigation drama which Starts off slowly then goes interesting till interval”. Mammootty is receiving praise from all sides for his performance, with comments like “More than Vinayakan’s Investigation portions, Mammootty’s Portions makes it more interesting”. We also know that the interval block features a strong cliff hanger as well.

#Kalamkaval is good but not 'absolute cinema' as we all wanted it to be. The lead characters shine especially #Mammootty. If some of the writing and staging choices had been better, it would have been a great experience. Still a solid watch ❤️🙌🏻

Always a treat to watch Mammukka💙 pic.twitter.com/3BIwtEZy4A — Sreenath Sudhakar (@moviesandsree) December 5, 2025

All the positives of the first half turned into a mixed reception after the second half, with most of the audience blaming the screenplay. One example of this sentiment comes from @moviesandsree, who said, “If some of the writing and staging choices had been better, it would have been a great experience.” @Moh_Afsin99 was hugely disappointed with the outcome of the film and mentioned, “Extraordinary First Half 📈 Avg -Below Avg second Half 📉”. Many praises are also being showered on Vinayakan’s performance during the climax.

Huge disappointement 🙏🏻🥹🥹 Extraordinary First Half 📈

Avg -Below Avg second Half 📉 They couldn't hold the momentum after that interval punch…. Another Rorschach kinda verdict incoming 😒 Ikka's 100 cr curse continues 🙏🏻#kalamkaval #mammootty pic.twitter.com/C04kMuHKoo — vicky TWD ⌛️🔥 (@Moh_Afsin99) December 5, 2025

Final Verdict

In conclusion, the film plays out like a cat-and-mouse investigation thriller, exploring events through multiple perspectives. Most viewers were impressed with the first half, but the second half is where opinions began to split. It is not universally disliked, but rather a mixed bag.

The lead performances are praised almost universally, though some viewers have issues with the screenplay and the climax. Overall, many describe it as a watchable and enjoyable experience, especially for audiences who genuinely enjoy this style of storytelling. In short, it is a film best suited for a niche crowd that appreciates this kind of narrative.

