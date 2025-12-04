After facing two back-to-back setbacks in the form of Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka in 2025, Mammootty is making a return on the big screen with Kalamkaval. The upcoming Malayalam crime thriller releases in theaters this Friday (December 5), and there’s a positive atmosphere around the film. Even in the opening-day pre-sales, the response has been good. So, it seems like a confirmed entry into the top 5 post-COVID openers of the Mollywood legend!

Kalamkaval is enjoying a good buzz

The Mollywood crime thriller built a good buzz around itself, with Mammuka being in top form. Unlike his previous two releases of 2025, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka, this one has been trending well on social media and ground level. Speaking about the opening-day advance booking, the film has grossed over 1.85 crores in Kerala alone by selling 1 lakh+ tickets.

Likely to enter Mammootty’s top 5 post-COVID openers

With things moving in the right direction, Kalamkaval is aiming for a day 1 collection of over 4 crore net at the Indian box office, thus registering the biggest opening for Mammootty. For those who don’t know, Mammuka’s 2025 releases, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka, opened at 1.75 crores and 3.2 crores, respectively.

With an expected start of 4 crore+ net, Kalamkaval gears up to enter the top 5 openers of Mammootty in the post-COVID era. It is likely to secure the 4th spot below Bheeshma Parvam (5.8 crores). With a solid reception, the actual collection might even come higher.

Take a look at the top 5 post-COVID openers of Mammootty in India:

Turbo – 6.25 crores Agent – 5.95 crores Bheeshma Parvam – 5.8 crores CBI 5: The Brain – 3.75 crores Bramayugam – 3.39 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, the crime thriller also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, and Shruti Ramachandra. It is produced by Mammootty (Mammootty Kampany), and was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores.

