Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is just a few hours away from arriving in theaters. Since it’s a sequel to a successful film, expectations are high. However, in terms of day 1 advance booking, things aren’t moving at an expected pace at the Indian box office, and the number is below initial expectations. Compared to the pre-sales of Veera Simha Reddy, it is lagging significantly behind. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Akhanda sequel is the next big-ticket release of Tollywood after Pawan Kalyan’s OG. A few weeks ago, it seemed the movie would be the first 50 crore net opener for Balayya, but now the target seems out of reach. The trend in pre-sales has been underwhelming so far and does not match the scale of the sequel at all.

Day 1 advance booking report of Akhanda 2

As of 3:30 pm IST, Akhanda 2 has sold around 1.16 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 through 3,191 shows across the country. It equals a gross collection of around 2.63 crores at the Indian box office. Including blocked seats, the film has grossed 6.03 crores through opening-day pre-sales.

Out of the total 2.63 crore gross, Andhra Pradesh is the biggest contributor with 1.95 crore gross. It is followed by Karnataka’s 55.06 lakh. Such numbers show an underwhelming trend, and if compared to Veera Simha Reddy’s day 1 pre-sales admits of 8.41 lakh, the Akhanda sequel has sold 86.2% fewer tickets.

Including 3.26 crore gross (as of 10 am IST) from premieres’ pre-sales, the total advance booking stands at 5.89 crore gross.

Telangana might change the game

One of the major reasons behind the underwhelming opening-day pre-sales has been no bookings in Telangana. For those who are unaware, advance booking in Telangana was put on hold as the makers, distributors, and exhibitors were waiting for a ticket price hike by the government. As we write this report, the Telangana government has approved the ticket hikes, and bookings have started to open.

Since Nandamuri Balakrishna enjoys a strong fan base in Telangana, Akhanda 2 is expected to witness a big surge in advance booking. With a few more hours to go, the film is expected to pull off a good closing collection in day 1 pre-sales. It might surpass Bhagavanth Kesari (5.23 crore gross), but Veera Simha Reddy (16.14 crore gross) is out of reach.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Biggest Post-COVID Opening Is Locked For Ranveer Singh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News