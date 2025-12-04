Wicked: For Good continues to dominate the domestic box office with a steady push that feels almost unstoppable. The sequel, led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is now only a few million away from the $300 million club, and the race toward that mark feels like a weekend victory waiting to happen. The movie arrived with one of the biggest domestic weekend openings of the year and still holds the second position on the US daily charts. People keep showing up for it, and the numbers continue to rise with a rhythm that many studios would love to replicate.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Performance – Strong Second Tuesday Boosts Its Box Office Buzz

The film pulled in $3.6 million on its second discount Tuesday from 4,115 theatres at a drop of 76.6% from its first Tuesday. That number secures the third-highest second Tuesday gross ever, after Thanksgiving. It even pushed past a couple of Harry Potter titles, and that alone has people talking. Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire made around $2.1 million with a 76.2% drop on its own second Tuesday, and Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets pulled around $2.4 million with a drop of 68.9%. Wicked: For Good slipped past both as if it were reclaiming a crown no one figured it wanted.

The only sting came from its own legacy. The first Wicked title still holds that family crown with a second Tuesday of $6.9 million and a softer drop of 58.2%. Wicked For Good could not touch that, but no one in the industry seems bothered because the new film is writing its own story.

The domestic total now stands at $275.5 million. If this pace holds, the movie could end its domestic run somewhere between $380 million and $410 million.

Wicked: For Good Overtakes This Year’s Top Marvel Title Domestically

Wicked: For Good has also crossed the domestic total of the highest-grossing Marvel title of the year. Fantastic Four: First Steps earned approximately $274.8 million domestically, yet despite its larger overseas and global numbers, it no longer holds the domestic edge. Wicked: For Good now sits at number 6 among the top domestic earners of the year, inching close to Sinners, the highest-grossing domestic horror release of the year, per Box Office Mojo.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

Domestic – $275.5 million

International – $121.8 million

Worldwide – $397.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

