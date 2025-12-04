Zootopia 2 arrived in theatres on November 26, and the film has been speeding ahead from the moment the first shows began. The Disney family comedy drama moved through its first week with a level of momentum that few expected, crossing the $600 million mark in a matter of days and drifting toward the possibility of becoming the third billion-dollar title of the year. Now, the way its second weekend is shaping up, the milestone seems well within reach.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance: International Markets Push The Film To Record Heights

The sequel carried heavy anticipation long before release, and the reception matched that weight. The critics gave it a strong 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a near-perfect 96%. The response overseas has turned into the film’s biggest engine. With screenings across more than 52 international markets, Zootopia 2 pulled in $20.5 million on its first discount Tuesday, a number far ahead of Moana 2 with $10.9 million on its first Tuesday and Inside Out 2 with $16.9 million on the same benchmark. The international total has now climbed to $446.9 million.

Domestically, the film is playing on about 4,000 screens and opened with $38.4 million on Friday before closing the long Thanksgiving frame with $158.8 million over five days. The domestic total stands at $169.8 million, enough to place it among the top fifteen releases of 2025. It currently holds the 14th spot, placed right behind The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Surpassing Major 2025 Blockbusters With Ease

The global chart has shifted rapidly because of the film’s surge. After overtaking Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.8 million), the top Marvel release of the year, the sequel moved ahead of Superman ($616.6 million), the top superhero title, and also pushed past Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning ($598.7 million). These jumps propelled the film into the top 10 worldwide for the year with minimal resistance.

Now standing at number 8 globally (as per Box Office Mojo), Zootopia 2 edges closer to another round of reshuffling. F1: The Movie ($631.2 million) and How to Train Your Dragon ($636.2 million) are within reach, and once those fall, the film moves right behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1. The sequel has placed itself in a commanding spot, carrying both the numbers and the momentum that could take it even higher before the coming weekend settles.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $169.8 million

International – $446.9 million

Worldwide – $616.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office – Edges Closer To Surpassing Liam Neeson & Bradley Cooper’s Underrated Action-Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News