Zootopia 2 outgrossed the worldwide collections of major Hollywood releases of 2025 in its magnificent opening weekend. The film is now set to beat Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning worldwide and then go for Superman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 is reportedly the final film in the Tom Cruise-led series, which has a massive budget. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year and became the ninth-highest-grossing film. However, it is now losing its spot to the Zootopia sequel in its first week only. Not just MI 8, but other popular movies like Superman and F1 will also lose their spots to this animated juggernaut.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $24.6 million overseas on its first Monday, which is more than Inside Out 2’s $19.6 million first Monday cume. With that, the animated sequel crossed the $426.1 million mark at the international box office.

Domestically, it recorded the third biggest Cyber Monday, collecting $4.38 million, and with that, it stayed at the top of the chart. After just six days, the domestic total of the film is $163.18 million. Allied to the overseas cume, the worldwide total is $589.28 million. It is the 10th highest-grossing film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $163.2 million

International – $426.1 million

Worldwide – $589.3 million

Inches away from beating Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the 9th highest-grossing film of the year, with a collection of $598.7 million. Zootopia 2 is now less than $10 million away from surpassing Tom Cruise’s magnum opus. After Mission: Impossible, the animated sequel is coming for Superman and F1: The Movie. In no time, the film will break into the global top 5 of the year. This is happening in its second weekend.

What is Zootopia 2 about?

Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who turns the mammal metropolis of Zootopia upside down. Testing their growing partnership like never before, they go undercover in new parts of town to crack the case. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

