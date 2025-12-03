Predator: Badlands starrer Elle Fanning has become the highest-grossing film featuring the Predator, and now it is focused on beating other popular flicks. Among others, the sci-fi flick is going for the domestic haul of a 2025 biggie, which was a box office disappointment and had an estimated production cost of over $150 million more than Fanning’s film. Keep scrolling for more.

It has been distributed by the Twentieth Century Studios, which is owned by the Walt Disney Studios. It is experiencing strong performance at the cinemas, owing to its positive reviews and word of mouth. The sci-fi flick has so far amassed more than $170 million at the worldwide box office, and it is expected to move closer to the $200 million milestone.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection after day 25 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Predator: Badlands collected $319k on Monday/day 25, in the North American box office. The sci-fi flick declined by 62.1% from last Monday at the domestic box office. With that, the film’s domestic box office total has reached $85.4 million. It is expected to reach $90 million this upcoming weekend.

Set to beat Disney’s Snow White domestically

Predator: Badlands is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Snow White. For the unversed, Gal Gadot‘s film collected $87.2 million in its domestic run. The Disney live-action is one of the biggest flops to come out of Disney this year, and Badlands will beat Snow White very soon. Snow White accumulated that sum across 77 days.

It is significant because Badlands had an estimated production budget of $105 million, which is 156% less than the making cost of Snow White. For the record, it was reportedly made on a budget of $269 million. This illustrates how a compelling storyline is crucial for a film’s success, beyond investing heavily in its production.

More about the film

Predator: Badlands has recovered its own production cost and has collected over $174.7 million at the worldwide box office. Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi starrer sci-fi movie was released on November 7.

Box office summary

North America – $85.4 million

International – $89.3 million

Worldwide – $174.7 million

