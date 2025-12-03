Wicked: For Good completes fifteen days at the cinemas. It performed exceptionally well in its second weekend, thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday. It is now on track to beat the domestic haul of the highest-grossing MCU movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The musical fantasy is also edging closer to entering the top five highest-grossing films of 2025 list at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is set to cross $400 million at the worldwide box office in its second week only or during the third weekend. The film adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. It also introduces Dorothy Gale, who gets transported to the Land of Oz with her dog Toto.

Wicked: For Good at the box office in North America

Wicked: For Good declined by 81.5% from last Monday, and it collected $2.7 million on Monday, day 15 at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film has collected $271.9 million at the domestic box office in just 15 days.

Set to beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps

According to the report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $274.28 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It is the highest-grossing MCU film of the year. The Wicked sequel is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Marvel movie is the 6th-highest-grossing film of the year domestically, and Sinners is the 5th-highest-grosser.

The Wicked sequel will edge closer to breaking into 2025’s top five highest-grossers list. The film is expected to hit the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office this weekend.

More about the film’s box office performance

Globally, Wicked: For Good is the 14th-highest-grossing film of the year, having collected $393.7 million to date. It is expected to cross the $400 million mark this Friday, or during the third weekend. The sequel follows Elphaba and Glinda’s diverging paths as they confront the established political landscape, ultimately leading to their separation in a story about friendship, rebellion, and perceived goodness. The film was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $271.9 million

International – $121.8 million

Worldwide – $393.7 million

