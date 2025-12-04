Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is maintaining a pace with its ticket pre-sales, but the film needs a huge push to bring some glorious numbers at the box office. Currently, it has entered the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025. But the film is still far away from the top spots.

Ranveer Singh Pushes Aamir Khan!

Ranveer Singh’s action biggie has pushed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par out of the top 10 ticket pre-sales of 2025 on BMS. SZP registered a ticket pre-sales of 92K on BMS. The next target for the film is almost 18K ticket sales away to surpass Raid 2’s 134K.

Dhurandhar Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Dhurandhar has managed to register a ticket sale of 115.9K in total, ever since it commenced advance sales of the tickets on BookMyShow on November 30. On the last day for the advance ticket sales, December 4, the film is selling 49 tickets every minute.

From 8 AM to 2 PM, the action biggie registered a ticket sale of 17.9K on BMS. It needs an urgent push to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales of 2025. Ranveer Singh needs to axe Akshay Kumar’s Housefull, which registered 185K ticket pre-sales on BMS.

Check out the BMS pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025.

War 2: 806.5K Chhaava: 777K Saiyaara: 394.53K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Baaghi 4 | Tere Ishk Mein: 150K Sky Force: 148K Thamma: 140K Raid 2: 134K Dhurandhar: 115.9K (1 day to go)

Dhurandhar BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise summary of the ticket sales of the film in advance on BMS.

November 30: 17.4K

December 1: 24.72K

December 2: 31.06K

December 3: 42.74K

Total: 115.92K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

