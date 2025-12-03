De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan in key roles, has entered its final stage of theatrical run, and with Dhurandhar arriving in theaters this Friday (December 5), it will be left with minimal shows. Currently running in its third week, the film has comfortably overtaken Ajay’s Bholaa at the worldwide box office, thus becoming his 5th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 19!

How much did De De Pyaar De 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

The Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer is currently in its third week. Yesterday, on the third Tuesday, day 19, it earned an estimated 50 lakh, showing a slight jump from day 18’s 40 lakh. Overall, it has earned 87.7 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 103.48 crore gross.

Overseas, De De Pyaar De 2 has earned 23 crore gross so far and has almost wrapped up its run. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection stands at 126.48 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 87.7 crores

India gross – 103.48 crores

Overseas gross – 23 crores

Worldwide gross – 126.48 crores

Becomes Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film post-COVID!

With 126.48 crore gross in the kitty, De De Pyaar De 2 has surpassed Bholaa (122.2 crore gross) to become Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. It’ll end its run in the same position, below Shaitaan (216.18 crore gross).

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 5 grossers at the worldwide box office post-COVID:

Singham Again – 402.26 crores Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores Shaitaan – 216.18 crores De De Pyaar De 2 – 126.48 crores

More about the film

The De De Pyaar De sequel also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in key roles. It is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under T-Series Films and Luv Films.

