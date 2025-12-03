The new DC Universe kicked off with a bang with James Gunn-directed Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero. Boasting an 83% critics’ score and a 90% audience score (as per Rotten Tomatoes), the film not only earned rave reviews but also performed well at the box office. With a global haul of $616.7 million, Superman currently ranks as the 8th highest-grossing title of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). So, naturally, all eyes are now on the next DCU entry – Supergirl, led by House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock.

Now, the big question is: To become a successful theatrical venture, Supergirl would need to perform about as impressively as its predecessor. Before it can begin to turn a profit at the box office, the film must first reach its break-even point. Let’s first take a look at the film’s estimated budget and how it compares to the Superman reboot.

Supergirl – Budget & Comparison With James Gunn’s Superman

According to a report by Forbes, the Craig Gillespie-directed feature is being made on a budget of $200 million (Note: This figure is not officially confirmed, and we haven’t independently verified it). This places it slightly below the Superman reboot’s production budget of $225 million (as per The Wrap) by $25 million.

What Supergirl Needs To Earn To Break Even

Made on an estimated budget of $225 million, James Gunn’s Superman needed to earn around $562.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the standard 2.5x multiplier rule. Since it ultimately grossed $616.7 million worldwide, the film is estimated to have earned around $54.2 million in profit solely from its theatrical run.

In comparison, if Milly Alcock’s Supergirl is actually produced on a $200 million budget, it would need to collect approximately $500 million worldwide to break even using the same 2.5x rule. It’s a challenging benchmark, especially considering the underperformance of the 1984 live-action Supergirl film starring Helen Slater. However, with strong word-of-mouth and the momentum created by its well-received predecessor, the upcoming film still has a realistic chance of reaching that target.

Supergirl – Release Date & Plot

Supergirl is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026. The film ostensibly follows Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While travelling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

