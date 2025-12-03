Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third installment in the Now You See Me film series, is nearing the end of its third week in theaters and has grossed $187.4 million worldwide so far. It’s already ahead of Dan Trachtenberg’s critically acclaimed sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands, which was released a week earlier. With its current momentum and no digital availability yet, it seems that the heist film might surpass One Battle After Another’s $202.2 million global earnings before ending its theatrical run. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

As it continues its global box office run, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson starrer has now overtaken the worldwide total of the 2009 supernatural movie The Final Destination, the fourth installment in the Final Destination franchise. And now, the heist threequel is closing in on the global total of a brutal action thriller starring Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal – the 2018 sequel The Equalizer 2. Here’s how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to earn to outgross it.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Equalizer 2 – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $50.1 million

International: $137.3 million

Worldwide: $187.4 million

The Equalizer 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $102.1 million

International: $88.3 million

Worldwide: $190.4 million

Based on the above figures, the heist flick is currently short of the Denzel Washington sequel by about $3 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to surpass The Equalizer 2 within the next few days.

Now You See Me 3 Needs To Beat This Film To Enter 2025’s Top 20

As of now, Now You See Me 3 stands as the 22nd highest-grossing film of 2025, per Box Office Mojo. To break into the top 20, it must surpass Snow White in worldwide earnings. That means the heist threequel needs to collect around $18.3 million more to reach the milestone. Whether it can close this gap during the remainder of its theatrical run remains to be seen.

More About Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

