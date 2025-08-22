Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2

John Cena Peacemaker Season 2 episode 1 has arrived. The first episode of the James Gunn series is getting praised by the audience. Also, they loved the acting skills of John Cena in the series.

As of now, only the first episode is out, and in the forthcoming weeks, more episodes will be dropping for the second season. In the first episode, the history is rewritten for the series as the Justice League is swapped with the reboot version of the DC Universe.

The new, altered version includes Superman, Supergirl, and the Justice Gang.

However, as the silhouette is only shown, there is curiosity among the audience about Supergirl.

Who was the Supergirl in Peacemaker Season 2?

The Supergirl in the John Cena DC Universe series is Milly Alcock. Milly also made her presence in Super Girl in the Superman (2025) film, where she had an interaction with David Corenswet’s superhero character. She was drunk in that scene and shares a moment with Krypto.

For those unaware, Milly is also part of James Gunn’s rebooted version of the DC Universe. This is why, when the Justice League is swapped with Superman, Supergirl, and the Justice Gang in Peacemaker Season 2, James brought Milly for that female superhero role.

Despite being in silhouette, her character as Supergirl is also evident if you zoom in on the Supergirl during that swapped scene.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl in ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/iVA8kPV89S — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) August 22, 2025

Milly Alcock Supergirl character, is set for a big film in 2026

Even after Season 2 of Peacemaker, the DC Universe continues to expand as James Gunn has planned a big film for Milly’s Supergirl character. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and will be the second movie under the rebooted version of DCU.

Under the banner of Warner Bros Pictures, the film will hit the big screens on June 26, 2026. The timeline of the movie is also interesting, as Marvel’s Spider-Man Brand New Day will get a theatrical release on June 31, 2026. So it remains to be seen who will score big at the box office in 2026.

‘SUPERGIRL’ is flying to theaters June 26, 2026! pic.twitter.com/LzJ4I747lM — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) August 15, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Honey Don’t! — Release Date, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know About Chris Evans’ New Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News