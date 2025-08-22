Cillian Murphy, the man who transformed from a rock band rebel to a silver screen sensation, with pit stops at law school and the theatre along the way, is now one of Hollywood’s most critically acclaimed and beloved stars. Murphy’s undeniable talent stole the spotlight, earning him many awards and a cult following, especially for his electrifying performance in Oppenheimer. Now, join us as we delve into Murphy’s movie magic, unveiling 10 films, ranked per their Rotten Tomatoes score, that have solidified his reign as Hollywood royalty. Grab your popcorn and brace yourself for a cinematic journey like no other!

10. Breakfast on Pluto (2005)

Streaming On: Tubi (US)

Tubi (US) RT Score: 58%

58% Director: Neil Jordan

Plot: The cinematic narrative spans 36 chapters, commencing in the late 1970s within the fictitious Irish town of Tyrellin. Here, Patrick Braden, brought to life by Murphy, experiences abandonment by his mother and is reared by an emotionally distant foster mother. Embracing her transgender identity, Patrick adopts the moniker Kitten, navigating through discrimination and harsh realities.

Finding refuge in London, Kitten embarks on a tumultuous journey, encountering myriad obstacles, from engaging in prostitution to enduring mistreatment at the hands of law enforcement authorities.

9. Anthropoid (2016)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+ (US)

Prime Video, Apple TV+ (US) RT Score: 67%

67% Director: Sean Ellis

Plot: Against the backdrop of German-occupied Europe in December 1941, Anthropoid narrates the challenging mission entrusted to Slovak soldier Jozef Gabčík and Czech agent Jan Kubiš as they are dropped into their homeland.

Their objective was to eliminate Reinhard Heydrich, the Reichsprotektor of German-occupied Czechoslovakia and the mastermind behind the Final Solution. In a dangerous setting characterized by betrayal, retaliation, and defiance, the agents embark on a perilous journey to achieve their crucial mission.

8. Free Fire (2016)

Streaming On: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ RT Score: 69%

69% Director: Ben Wheatley

Plot: In 1978, Stevo, Bernie, and their companions assembled with arms dealer Vernon and his associates in a Boston warehouse to purchase firearms. Tensions escalate as Stevo recognizes Harry, his assailant from a past incident, among the dealers. The situation erupts into violence, leaving Bernie and Stevo wounded and causing chaos and deception among those present. Amid the turmoil, betrayals come to light, leading to several casualties.

7. Intermission (2003)

Streaming On: MUBI

MUBI RT Score: 74%

74% Director: John Crowley

Plot: The film portrays the intertwining lives of Lehiff, a petty criminal; Lynch, a determined detective; Mick, a bus driver, and Deirdre, who recently separated from John, in Dublin. Their intersecting paths lead to conflicts and a chaotic kidnapping plot involving Deirdre’s new partner, Sam.

As events unfold, unexpected consequences arise, including Mick’s quest for revenge against the boy responsible for a bus accident and a dangerous confrontation between Lynch and Lehiff.

6. Sunshine (2007)

Streaming On: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ RT Score: 77%

77% Director: Danny Boyle

Plot: In an urgent attempt to rescue humanity from the fading sun, the team aboard Icarus II ventures on a hazardous quest in 2057 to revive the star using a massive stellar bomb. Along the way, they stumble upon a distress signal from the ill-fated Icarus I mission, compelling them to take a risky detour to recover its payload as a contingency.

Yet, this diversion presents unexpected obstacles and ethical quandaries, compelling the crew to confront their deepest fears and navigate through tough decisions that hold the key to the success of their mission and the survival of life on Earth.

5. Red Eye (2005)

Streaming On: Netflix, Paramount+ (US), Prime Video (Rent) (India)

Netflix, Paramount+ (US), Prime Video (Rent) (India) RT Score: 80%

80% Director: Wes Craven

Plot: The story revolves around Lisa Reisert, who reluctantly boards a flight to Miami despite her fear of flying. On the plane, she encounters Jackson Rippner, who reveals his role in a plot to assassinate a Homeland Security official and uses Lisa’s father’s safety as leverage. Lisa must use wit to foil Jackson’s plans and protect her father and the official.

4. The Party (2017)

Streaming On: Apple TV+ (US)

Apple TV+ (US) RT Score: 82%

82% Director: Sally Potter

Plot: In a black comedy film set in black and white, Janet’s celebratory gathering takes a tense turn as they confront personal struggles and underlying tensions. Bill’s disclosure of his terminal illness and intention to leave Janet sends shockwaves through the group, exacerbated by Tom’s unpredictable behavior and the strain on Martha and Jinny’s relationship.

3. 28 Days Later (2002)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 87%

87% Director: Danny Boyle

Plot: After the onset of the “rage virus” epidemic in Great Britain, Jim wakes from a coma to find London deserted. Seeking safety, he allies with fellow survivors Selena and Mark. Together, they join cab driver Frank and his daughter Hannah on a journey to a supposed military blockade in Manchester. Upon arrival, they realize the site is abandoned, and they come across Major Henry West, whose assurances of safety mask ulterior motives.

2. The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006)

Streaming On: Prime Video (US), Apple TV+

Prime Video (US), Apple TV+ RT Score: 90%

90% Director: Ken Loach

Plot: Set in County Cork, Ireland, in 1920, The Wind That Shakes the Barley revolves around Damien O’Donovan, who changes his course from pursuing a medical career in London to enlist with his brother Teddy in the Irish Republican Army (IRA) during the War of Independence.

Driven by the brutal British oppression, particularly the execution of a dear friend, Damien dedicates himself to the fight for Irish independence. As tensions escalate and loyalties are challenged, the brothers are torn apart, taking opposing stances during the Irish Civil War.

1. Oppenheimer (2023)

Streaming On: Peacock, Apple TV+ (US)

Peacock, Apple TV+ (US) RT Score: 93%

93% Director: Christopher Nolan

Plot: The film employs a complex narrative structure, utilizing two distinct timelines: Fission and Fusion. In Fission, Oppenheimer provides insight into his life during a pivotal 1954 security hearing, while Fusion offers Lewis Strauss’ perspective during a critical 1959 Senate confirmation hearing. Beginning in 1926, the narrative delves into Oppenheimer’s academic struggles at Cambridge University, tracing his academic trajectory, marriage, and significant involvement in the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The aftermath of the Trinity test and the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki profoundly impacted Oppenheimer, leading to a gradual erosion of his political influence amid escalating Cold War tensions. This erosion reached a climax with a contentious security hearing orchestrated by Strauss in 1954, followed by a revealing Senate hearing in 1959 that unveiled the underlying motives behind Oppenheimer’s downfall.

