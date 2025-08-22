Honey Don’t! is a 2025 American neo-noir dark comedy detective directed by Ethan Coen, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tricia Cooke. It follows the story of Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator in Bakersfield, California, who investigates a woman’s death tied to a mysterious religious cult. The film is the second installment in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s planned “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” following their earlier film Drive-Away Dolls (2024).

Honey Don’t! Release Date

Honey Don’t! had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May and is scheduled for a wide theatrical release across the US and Canada on August 22, 2025.

Love is a killer. HONEY DON’T! in theaters FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/iHmx4j2bZB — Honey Don’t! (@HoneyDontFilm) August 19, 2025

Honey Don’t! Cast

The star cast includes Margaret Qualley as Honey O’Donahue, the gritty and stylish private investigator. Aubrey Plaza plays MG Falcone, a passionate police officer and Honey’s romantic interest. Chris Evans plays Reverend Drew Devlin, the charismatic and unsettling leader of the dubious Four-Way Temple church. Other notable cast members include Charlie Day, Kristen Connolly, Talia Ryder, and Lera Abova.

Honey Don’t! Crew

The movie is directed by Ethan Coen, marking one of his few solo directing projects following his long collaboration with brother Joel Coen. The screenplay is co-written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, who also produced the film along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Robert Graf. The film was completed in May 2025, with post-production wrapping up in April 2025. It is produced by Focus Features and debuted in the Midnight Screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025.

Honey is so diva. HONEY DON’T! in cinemas August 28. pic.twitter.com/e6L4Jirydl — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPicsAU) August 20, 2025

Honey Don’t! Plot Summary

Honey Don’t! opens with private investigator Honey O’Donahue probing the death of Mia Novotny, a case that looks like a routine car smash until small contradictions pile up. The trail drags Honey into the glossy orbit of Reverend Drew, a prosperity-gospel preacher whose church doubles as a front for drug running and whose followers keep turning up dead or missing.

As the body count and the lies mount, Honey works her way through a gallery of hustlers, enforcers, and true believers, juggling a flirtatious, slow-burning connection with MG while trying to keep her vulnerable niece clear of an abusive partner. The film plays its stakes with a crooked grin, snappy patter, and bleak jokes, while borrowing classic noir’s shadows and moral puzzles. Honey’s investigation peels back layers of money, faith, s*x, and control until the church’s spotless façade cracks, forcing a showdown that tests her instincts and her loyalties.

In the end, she exposes how charisma can launder cruelty, how “salvation” can be another product to sell, and how refusing to look away is its own kind of courage. The final notes are wry and wary: justice lands messily, the romance with MG is hopeful but unvarnished, and Honey, bruised, stubborn, and still funny, walks back into the night with her niece safe and her eyes open, as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

Honey Don’t! What To Expect

The movie is a mix of humor, suspense, and action with eccentric characters, including Chris Evans as a charming yet unsettling cult leader. Expect quirky and intense moments where the characters even explore power and relationships. There are also small-town secrets that unravel through the course of the film. People who like romance would love to see warm romance, making it a fresh, bold noir detective story just for you.

