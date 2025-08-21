The new trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Kogonada’s romantic fantasy starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, has been announced, alongside the official release date. Directed by visionary filmmaker Kogonada, known for Columbus and After Yang, the film follows two strangers whose lives become intertwined in an extraordinary and unexplainable way.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Release Date

The romantic fantasy is officially releasing in theatres across the US and India on September 19, 2025. Fans can expect to witness the sparkling chemistry between Robbie and Farrell and embark on a magical journey on the big screen.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Plot & Cast

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follows Sarah and David on an unforgettable adventure brimming with heartfelt connection and charming romantic comedy. Centered around themes of fate and the invisible threads that bind us, the film encourages viewers to embrace the unexpected and believe in the magic of possibility.

In addition to Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, the film features an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea, Yuvi Hecht, and Lucy Thomas.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: New Trailer

The second trailer delves deeper into a world where love, fate, and imagination intertwine. It offers a peek into the lead pair’s emotionally rich and visually captivating journey, highlights their electric chemistry, and reveals a breathtaking visual style. The trailer hints at how unexpected meetings can transform lives and unfolds a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary bonds we form and the magic of believing in what seems impossible.

You can check out the new trailer here:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Ranking Denis Villeneuve’s Top 10 Movies From Worst To Best

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News