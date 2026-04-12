In the streaming era, amid shifts in the theatrical landscape following the pandemic, where many moviegoers prefer watching romantic films from the comfort of their homes, Wuthering Heights emerged as one of the few titles to break the mould. Despite receiving a modest 58% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel managed to attract audiences in large numbers.

After delivering an impressive $32.8 million domestic opening, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s steamy romance went on to gross $84 million in North America. It currently ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing release of 2026 domestically, as per Box Office Mojo. Following its U.S. theatrical debut on February 13, the romantic drama effectively ended its North American run on Thursday (April 9), when it collected $8k across 58 locations. That said, the film is still playing in some international markets.

As it nears the end of its global theatrical run, Wuthering Heights might fall short of three important box office milestones. Read on to find out what they are.

Milestone No.1 – $250 Million Worldwide Total

In addition to its $84 million domestic haul, the film earned $156.4 million from overseas markets, which resulted in a worldwide total of $240.4 million. This means Wuthering Heights is still short of around $9.6 million to reach the $250 million worldwide benchmark. As it is already nearing the end of its ongoing run, it appears unlikely that it will be able to achieve this milestone.

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $84 million

International: $156.4 million

Worldwide: $240.4 million

Milestone No.2 – $50 Million Theatrical Surplus

Since Wuthering Heights was made on an estimated production budget of $80 million, it needed to earn $200 million globally to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Based on this calculation, the film has generated a theatrical surplus of $40.4 million. However, reaching the $50 million theatrical surplus mark seems to be unlikely at this stage.

Milestone No.3 – All-Time Top 1000 Domestic Chart

To break into the all-time top 1000 films at the domestic box office, Wuthering Heights needed to surpass Peter Pan’s $87.4 million North American total. To reach that milestone, it needs to bring in an additional $3.4 million domestically. However, since the film has effectively ended its original domestic run, it won’t be able to reach that target now.

What’s The Plot of Wuthering Heights

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

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