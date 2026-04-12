Project Hail Mary is unstoppable at the box office in China, maintaining a stronghold amid the video game adaptation’s reign. It is also inches away from surpassing Barbie’s lifetime box-office collection in China. The film will achieve this amazing feat this weekend only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi adventure movie is ruling the theaters side-by-side with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The film will probably cross the $500 million mark worldwide this weekend. It is at #2 in the North American box office rankings, and with its strong performance, the film is making quite the headlines. The space saga has also surpassed the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, an impressive achievement that puts the Ryan Gosling starrer in an elite group of sci-fi movies.

How much has the film earned at the box office in China so far?

Box office analyst Luiz Fernando reveals [via X handle] that Project Hail Mary has maintained a steady hold at the China box office as well. According to his report, the film has collected a solid $1.4 million on its 4th Saturday at the China box office over just 32k screenings. It witnessed a 36.4% decline from last Saturday, bringing its cume to $32.4 million in 23 days.

Set to beat Barbie this weekend

According to the report, it has recorded $220k in pre-sales for the 4th Sunday. The film is tracking to earn around $3 million to $3.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend in China. With that, the sci-fi flick will cross the $35 million mark in China. According to Box Office Mojo, Barbie collected $35.2 million at the Chinese box office. Therefore, the Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi adventure movie will surpass the lifetime collection of Barbie in China in less than a month.

Overall, Project Hail Mary is performing splendidly at the cinemas. It collected a stellar $6.8 million on its 4th Friday in North America, down 34.1% from last Friday, bringing the domestic total to $238.8 million. Internationally, its collection stands at $203.9 million, bringing the latest global total to $442.8 million. Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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