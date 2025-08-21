Anne Hathaway is an Academy Award-winning actress who is known for her versatility. She excels in various roles, from rom-coms to intense dramas and even musicals. When an actress embodies countless roles, some inevitably leave a lasting impact, making it difficult to let go. Anne Hathaway collaborated with Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, and among these, there was one role she found tough to bid farewell to. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to media reports, she appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list over a decade ago. She was among the world’s highest-paid actresses. She is among those rare actors who can go from princess to addict, superhero to tragic heroine. Therefore, she is one of Hollywood’s most respected and adaptable actresses.

When Anne Hathaway broke down while talking about her role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly [via Showbiz Cheatsheet], Anne Hathaway broke down in tears when she was asked about bidding goodbye to Catwoman once. She recalled, “I actually, it’s so embarrassing, I was at a press Q & A thing the other night for a screening of The Dark Knight, and the moderator asked me, ‘So what was it like to say goodbye to the character?’ And I burst into tears, because I miss her. It just makes me cry. I miss her.”

She continued, “I love Selena so much, and I love her presence in my life and getting to… I’m crying again. So assuming there was enough Kleenex in the world, I would love to do a spin-off.” In a separate interview, she expressed her fondness for the DC character.

Anne Hathaway said, “It was funny for me because when I got my start, I kind of got my big break with The Princess Diaries, and during the press rounds for that, everyone asked me: ‘Did you always want to be a princess growing up?’ And the truth was, no, I wanted to be Catwoman. And I think a lot of women feel that way. And the fact that I am actually her is such a dream come true. It’s such a pinch-me moment. And the fact that I am Catwoman in Chris Nolan’s Gotham to Christian Bale’s Batman is unbelievably cool.”

Anne Hathaway & Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project

Christopher Nolan apparently saved Anne’s career when people were reluctant to work with her. They are collaborating once again for yet another iconic movie. She will reportedly appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also stars Tom Holland and Zendaya and is scheduled to be released next year.

