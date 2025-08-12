Superman has been surpassing the box office collections of multiple movies. This weekend, the DCU film surpassed two more blockbusters at the North American box office, Oppenheimer, and another Tom Hanks-led classic film. The movie is pushing its limit, maintaining a stronghold, and doing much better than the MCU movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DCU movie has entered the all-time top 90 highest-grossing films list in North America. It has also surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as the domestically highest-grossing DC film featuring the Man of Steel. It is less than $5 million away from beating Alice in Wonderland and Guardians of the Galaxy’s domestic hauls.

Superman at the North American box office

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Superman’s weekend actuals came in slightly higher than previously reported. It collected a solid $8 million on its fifth three-day weekend at the North American box office. The DC film still has solid legs at the domestic box office. The David Corenswet-starrer DCU movie has hit the $331.4 million cume at the domestic box office. It is expected to earn around $360 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Oppenheimer & Forrest Gump

The DC film has surpassed the domestic hauls of Oppenheimer and Forrest Gump. The Tom Hanks-led Forrest Gump is a classic movie that won six Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer won seven Oscars. They were both great commercial successes. Forrest Gump collected $330.4 million, and Oppenheimer collected $330.07 million in their domestic runs.

With that, Superman has become the #87 highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. It will soon surpass Guardians of the Galaxy in North America. Since the film is projected to earn around $360 million in its domestic run, it will also surpass the box office collection of Joker.

Worldwide collection update

The DC flick has earned $247.8 million after five weeks at the overseas box office. Allied to the $331.4 million domestic cume, the worldwide haul has hit $579.2 million. Superman will reportedly release on digital platforms on August 26, and it was released in theaters on July 11.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Crosses This Major Milestone After Strong Japan Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News