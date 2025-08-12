Jurassic World Rebirth has officially surpassed yet another and probably its last final global milestone. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer sci-fi blockbuster recently surpassed the worldwide haul of Steven Spielberg-helmed E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, a massive feat as it was a cultural phenomenon. That movie is iconic, and people still love to watch it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This ScarJo-led movie has contributed a lot this summer, and the exhibitors are happy to see the dinosaurs in the theaters. Domestically, it is the 4th highest-grossing film of the year with a collection of over $325 million. It brought back the original writer of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, David Koepp, who also co-wrote the OG Jurassic Park movie. It received mixed reviews, but despite this, the film is a blockbuster.

How much has the film earned so far in North America?

Jurassic World Rebirth by Gareth Edwards opened with $92.01 million at the North American box office. It only stumbled when Superman was released, but soon regained its stronghold. After forty days of release, the film stands at $326.9 million cume domestically. The digital release is now impacting its run.

Finally hits the $800 million milestone worldwide!

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey‘s film collected a strong $16.3 million on its sixth weekend internationally. Japan’s $7.7 million debut this weekend made a major contribution. The overseas total has hit $473.4 million over 82 markets, bringing the worldwide total to $800.36 million.

What does this mean for the film?

This is a positive thing for the film as it shows its stronghold at the box office. Jurassic World Rebirth has maintained a consistent leg in the theaters and is now only suffering due to the loss of theaters and digital release. However, this is the fate of every film that has been running for over a month. Then there were biggies like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the same month. But this successful run ensures the franchise’s safe future. The makers might not be considering dropping it now, as it is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year.

Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2 and is available on digital platforms.

Box Office Summary

North America – $326.9 million

International – $473.4 million

Worldwide – $800.36 million

