Horror fans have had a thrilling ride this year. The lineup opened with Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed period film Sinners, followed by the unsettling psychological horror Bring Her Back and the supernatural thriller Final Destination: Bloodlines. Danny Boyle returned with his post-apocalyptic zombie sequel 28 Years Later, and most recently, Zach Cregger delivered Weapons. Each of these titles has earned substantial critical acclaim and widespread praise from viewers.

But beyond these popular releases, several films have flown under the radar for many cinephiles. Titles like Together and the upcoming dog-centric film Good Boy are on the list. Yet today, we focus on a nearly unknown serial killer horror movie that has impressed critics with a 90% score. The film is Strange Harvest, released in the U.S. on August 8, 2025. Read on to discover more about this hidden gem.

What’s Strange Harvest All About

Directed by Stuart Ortiz, the horror mockumentary follows a pair of detectives investigating a series of mysterious murders committed by a serial killer known as Mr. Shiney. After a 20-year hiatus, the dreaded killer has returned, leaving cryptic clues at each crime scene. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

The film currently holds a 90% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (Source: Rotten Tomatoes). The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Getting the little details of true crime documentaries right before unleashing some truly unsettling twists, Strange Harvest reaps a bountiful crop of scares from its inventive structure.”

Highly-Rated Horror Movies From 2025 To Watch On OTT

Here are some of the highly-rated horror films released in 2025, along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores and streaming platforms:

Sinners – 97% (Source: RT)

Indian Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

U.S. Streaming Platform: HBO Max

Predator: Killer of Killers – 95% (Source: RT)

Indian Streaming Platform: Jio Hotstar

U.S. Streaming Platform: Hulu, Disney+

Companion – 93% (Source: RT)

Indian Streaming Platform: Jio Hotstar

U.S. Streaming Platform: HBO Max

Final Destination: Bloodlines – 92% (Source: RT)

Indian Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

U.S. Streaming Platform: HBO Max

28 Years Later – 88% (Source: RT)

Indian Streaming Platform: Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent), Zee5 (Rent)

U.S. Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Strange Harvest – Official Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Superman OTT Update: James Gunn’s Movie Soars To #1 On iTunes In Surprise Early Digital Release Amid Box Office Success

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News