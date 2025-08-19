Taylor Swift is set to make waves again with her upcoming album inspired by the Eras Tour, and the excitement is spilling over into Hollywood. A horror thriller, inspired by the record-breaking tour, is making its way to streaming next month, while blending music, suspense and psychological twists.

Trap, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, has been compared to a chilling mix of classic thrillers set against a concert backdrop and despite mixed reactions, it has already joined Letterboxd’s “one million watched club.”

Trap Hulu Release Date: When and Where to Watch It

Taylor Swift’s album release coincides with Trap’s Hulu debut on September 1, 2025. The film stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a firefighter secretly known as “the butcher,” who discovers that the concert he attends with his daughter is actually an FBI trap. Ariel Donoghue plays his daughter, while Saleka, Shyamalan’s own daughter, takes on the role of Lady Raven. Beyond acting, Saleka has made a name for herself in music, performing with Boyz II Men and releasing multiple albums and singles.

Trap Box Office Success and Critical Reception

Since its 2024 release, Trap has earned over $83 million worldwide, ranking as Shyamalan’s 13th highest-grossing film between Old ($90.1m) and Lady in the Water ($72.7m).

Trap Box Office Summary

Domestic – $42.7m

International – $40.9m

Worldwide – $83.6m

The critics gave it a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences scored it 64%, reflecting a mix of praise and skepticism.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Career Highlights

Shyamalan has built a long career with 16 films under his belt, starting with 1992’s Praying with Anger. According to Collider, his work spans hits and flops alike, including The Last Airbender, After Earth, and Knock at the Cabin. The Sixth Sense remains his most celebrated work, gaining recognition from the Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globes, despite numerous Razzie nominations elsewhere.

Shyamalan’s next project, Remain, is set for October 2026 and is based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks. The novel will be released in 2025 ahead of the movie.

Trap will stream on Hulu starting September 1, 2025.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Moon Knight Season 2 Update: Why Marvel Studios Has No Clear Plans for the Disney+ Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News