With a stellar 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a rock-solid 9.2/10 IMDb rating, Dexter: Resurrection is already being hailed as one of the franchise’s best seasons. Seven of its ten episodes have aired so far, and fans are eagerly awaiting the eighth episode to see what unfolds next.

The latest season has received tremendous response from viewers, reflected in the individual ratings of its seven episodes. In fact, Resurrection has set a unique record for the widely acclaimed serial killer crime drama. Let’s take a look at the IMDb ratings for each episode of Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection – Episodes 1-7 IMDb Ratings

Episode 1 (A Beating Heart…) – 8.9/10

Episode 2 (Camera Shy) – 8.8/10

Episode 3 (Backseat Driver) – 9.3/10

Episode 4 (Call Me Red) – 9.7/10

Episode 5 (Murder Horny) – 9.2/10

Episode 6 (Cats and Mouse) – 9.5/10

Episode 7 (Course Correction) – 9.6/10

A Franchise Record

Looking at the IMDb ratings for these seven episodes, you’ll notice that the last five consecutive episodes scored above 9/10. This is a franchise first, as no previous season of Dexter had achieved this milestone. According to Dexter Daily, Dexter Season 4 (the one featuring the Trinity Killer) held the record with four successive episodes rated above 9 on IMDb. After 16 years, Dexter: Resurrection has surpassed that milestone. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the remaining three episodes will continue this impressive streak.

Holy serial peak killer writing! ep 7 of #DexterResurrection was INCREDIBLE! how do they keep outdoing themselves with each new episode? I’m just gonna come out and say it proudly. This is already the best season ever of Dexter. It’s truly gonna be a “Showdown” hermano! ⌛🔪🩸 pic.twitter.com/6LjUnStz1q — Descender (@Descender264628) August 15, 2025

More About Dexter: Resurrection

The parent series follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas) and a determined NYPD cop. The season also features Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, James Remar, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Kadia Saraf in key supporting roles.

Dexter: Resurrection Trailer

