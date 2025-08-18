XO Kitty remains one of the most loved rom-coms on Netflix. A spin-off of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before films, the show is amongst the most popular series on the streaming platform and has already been renewed for a third season. It follows Kitty, another Covey sister, as she attends the Korean Independent School of Seoul, popularly known as KISS, and navigates life.

XO Kitty: Cast & Character Guide Of Netflix Rom-Com Series

Anna Cathcart as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey

Kitty is the main character of the story and the youngest Covey sister. She transfers to her mother’s alma mater. She is someone who listens to her heart and lives loudly. Kitty is confirmed to be bisexual, who is a romantic at heart, having been the one who was the matchmaker for her elder sister.

Choi Min-yeong as Dae Heon Kim

Dae is Kitty’s former long-distance boyfriend of four years. Despite their breakup, the two remain friends. Choi calls his character an ordinary guy with a warm and sincere heart who wants to treat everyone well.

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Yuri is rich, good-looking, and insanely popular on social media. She is the daughter of two accomplished parents and has dealt with paparazzi her whole life. Due to the constant scrutiny she has to face, Yuri keeps all of her deepest, darkest secrets close to herself. Her father is a successful businessman, and her mother is the principal of KISS.

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Kang

Min Ho has had a privileged life and is used to getting what he wants. His parents’ divorce ensured that he was on his own a lot of the time. He enjoys his skincare routine but is fiercely loyal to all of his closest friends. He is the most popular endgame for Kitty, but it’s yet to be confirmed.

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy “Q” Shabazian

Quincy is an American and Kitty’s best friend. He is one of the few openly gay students on campus and is the biggest confidant on Kitty’s journey.

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Juliana is Yuri’s girlfriend and the suitemate of Yuri and Kitty.

Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty

Alex is one of Kitty’s teachers. Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, he is trying to learn more about his birth parents and ancestral history.

Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee

Professor Lee is seen as the strict and tough teacher in the first season. He reminds Kitty to take school seriously. It’s only in season two that his other sides come to the front including the fact that he is a musician who fell in love with Yuri’s mother Principal Lim when they were in school. He later becomes the new principal of KISS and is revealed to be Alex’s father

Audrey Huynh as Stella

Stella is Kitty’s roommate from Ohio. She hopes to be good friends with Kitty, has a crush on Min Ho and has an agenda fans were not expecting.

Sasha Bhasin as Praveena

Praveena is cool, confident, does not shy away from voicing her opinions and has also traveled a lot. Her parents are in the State Department.

Joshua Lee as Jin

Jin is Qunicy’s track team rival. He is edgy but he is not similar to a bully.

Han Bi Ryu as Eunice Kang

Eunice is multitalented. She can dance, act, sing and has massive pop talent. She had a small role in season one which expanded in season two.

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller

Madison is absolutely obsessed with Kpop culture and is the daughter of a business associate that works with Yuri’s father.

Yunjin Kim as Jina Lim

Jina is the principal of KISS in the first season. An alum of the school, she is Yuri’s mother. Jina and Kitty’s mother Eve used to be best friends when they were in KISS. She resigns as principal prior to the second season.

Théo Augier as Florian

Florian is an international student at KISS. He confessed to his boyfriend Quincy that he cheated on the end term exams but was turned in by him to save Dae’s scholarship. Florian was then expelled for academic dishonesty.

