The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason on a mission as he searched for Britt. Isaiah asked Felicia for some advice. On the other hand, Curtis was left shaken. Drew manipulated Michael and was punched for being a consistent pain. Lastly, Josslyn was quite frustrated.

From alliances and theories to realizations and new clients, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 18, 2025

The first episode of the week features Britt putting on an act. Will it work for her? Up next, Drew confronts Sonny. How exactly will this go? Sidwell is evasive about his feelings for Lucy. But how long will he be able to do so? Brook Lynn opens up about Lois. Will she ever reconcile with her mother and forgive her? And then there’s Stella, who is in the hot seat, but why?

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Jason wants answers. But will he be able to get them? Lucas works to save the life of someone dear to him. Is this related to Marco? Or someone else? Nina loses her cool. Could it be about Drew again? Josslyn and Vaughn plot their next move, but what will it be? Anna makes a cautious alliance.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

When Lucas delivers bad news, what could it be about? Anna floats a theory. Is this about Brennan and the WSB? Or Jason and Britt? Lulu is shaken. What has she found out now? Emma confides in Gio. But will she manage to fulfill her plans? Alexis takes on a new client. Drew is incensed.

Thursday, August 21, 2025

When Ava gets intriguing intel, how will she use it? Michael and Sonny get the upper hand. Is this regarding Sidwell or Drew? Curtis is on the warpath. Molly comes to a realization. Could it be about her feelings for Cody? Lulu and Liesl rehash the past. What might come to the surface during this?

Friday, August 22, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Carly voicing her concern to Brennan. Is this about Josslyn? Willow makes a big ask, but from whom? Elizabeth encourages Kristina, while Cody wants to come clean. Is this about Ava? Nina consults with Ric. Is this about Willow, Michael, Drew, and the kids?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Alex Surprises Stephanie, Chanel Is Cross-Examined While Leo Presides Over Deliberations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News