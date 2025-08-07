The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny making a connection. Meanwhile, Chase confronted Michael about Willow after being emotionally manipulated by her. Lulu enlisted an ally in Carly. Laura summoned Dante for something to be done off the records and then Danny advised Rocco.

The complications in town have been growing with time and avid watchers of the soap opera are set for a dramatic ride. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 7, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Anna pulling some strings. She is well aware of the suspicious activity happening lately. Anna knows that Josslyn and Vaughn were sent on an assignment by Brennan and the WSB. And there’s Emma all in to expose Professor Dalton leaving Anna worried.

She knows someone is going to make a move against Dalton and hopes to pull some strings to ensure Emma’s safety. Will Anna be able to make it happen? Is this really about Emma or is someone else involved that Anna wants to protect? Will she be able to piece this whole mystery together?

On the other hand, Emma opens up to Trina. Since Josslyn is not in town at the moment, Trina has some time on hand and it seems like Emma is the one making use of the opportunity to confide in her. She shares with Trina about Dalton and the job position. But it’s a risky situation and she knows it.

Trina makes sure to let her know the same. That she should be very careful about her next steps and avoid getting stuck in potential danger. Will Emma take up Trina’s advice? On the other hand, Jordan updates Laura. What is this about? Is this related to Drew or something else that is filling her in?

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn confides in Sonny. Is this related to Gio? Or is this about the adoption Chase and her have been considering? Then there’s Ava who puts Ric to the test. Will he pass this or fail? And what exactly is Ava cooking up now? Especially after her recent alliance deal with Alexis.

When Sidwell puts Drew on the spot, what will be the result of this? Will the two men cause friction? And then lastly, Alexis questions Kristina. Will this lead to a fight between the mother and daughter? Stay tuned for more.

