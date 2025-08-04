The previous week on General Hospital saw Jason seeking out Liesl in his quest to figure out if Britt is alive and to locate her. On the other hand, Carly warned Josslyn about Vaughn. Brennan changed his plans about the WSB assignment while Willow cried and pleaded to Michael after dumping Drew.

The drama is about to be exciting with the ever-changing dynamics and secrets coming out in the open. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama that revolves around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features Anna encountering Liesl. She has been back in town for a while but it’s time for some face offs. When she meets Anna, how exactly will it go? They have never gotten along, so how will this go? Especially now Jason has told Anna that Britt might be alive.

Will she question Liesl about it? On the other hand, Ava makes a proposal. When she has an offer for Alexis, the latter is not too sure. Ava can offer no guarantees but has warned her how things escalate after another party was dragged into this mess. Should Alexis trust her or refuse to entertain her?

Ava is known for protecting her interests and Alexis should probably keep that in mind. Elsewhere, Britt is taken aback. What could be the reason behind this shock? Is this related to Jason being desperate to find out if she is alive and where she is? After all, it’s only a matter of time till he does.

Will Britt be able to stay hidden or will Jason get to her first? Has someone else found Britt and surprised her? Then there’s Chase who runs into Gio. How awkward will this be? Especially since Chase is technically Gio’s step father, though there’s some time before that relationship is actually built.

Gio is yet to forgive his parents Brooke Lynn and Dante. Will Chase bring that up or call him out for his supposed righteous decisions despite not knowing anything about Brook Lynn and Lulu’s past? How will Gio react to whatChase has to say? Then there are Ric and Molly who meet for dinner.

How will this father and daughter meetup session go? Will they catch up on what’s happening in their lives? Joss confides in Carly. Is this going to be about Vaughn or her WSB life? Brook Lynn and Chase talk about adoption. Will they go ahead with it? And Gio begs Emma to keep a secret, but what?

