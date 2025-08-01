The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor uniting his family and warning them of the danger that is about to come ahead, with a war against Cane on the horizon. Jack and Diane worried about Kyle after the whole Audra situation, and Claire, having recently lost her father, Cole.

And last but not least, things got complicated for Nick and Sharon. They might have kissed, but Nick tried to sweep it under the rug as usual, while Sharon wanted to talk about it. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 1, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 1, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jack making a sacrifice for Billy. He has been worried about his younger brother and was even left shocked by Billy’s actions in France. Jack almost considered cutting ties with him after the fluctuations and refusal to move on from Chancellor despite promises.

But it looks like his brotherly heart has melted and reconsidered. What led to the change, and what sacrifice is Jack actually willing to make for Billy? What does Diane have to say about the same? Is this related to the world of business? Or is this about something more personal to the Abbotts?

On the other hand, Daniel is skeptical of Phyllis’ latest plan. Now that she is back home, the latter is reuniting with her son, and she has lots to catch up on. She is always plotting, so it’s no surprise that she already has a new plan. When she shares it with Daniel, he seems to be really skeptical of it.

While the mother is convinced this would work, the son is not so sure. Is this about Cane? Is she trying to get him to fund her startup, or does she want Chancellor with Billy? Will Daniel warn Phyllis to be careful, or will he try to convince her against it? It’s not like Phyllis is one to be dissuaded.

And last but not least, Tessa receives help from a new friend. Who is this? Could it be Daniel? After all, he is the one she has been spending the most time with recently. Be it for strumming the guitar or his advice about her strained marriage with Mariah. What help will she get and from whom? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

