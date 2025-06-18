The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor helping Nikki make the best of a bad situation. After all, Chancellor could be at risk thanks to Dumas. On the other hand, Phyllis made herself at home. And lastly, Billy put his plan in motion but it’s to be seen if it will even work.

This week is about to be quite exciting, with fresh new sets and costumes and a long-awaited storyline that is finally unfolding in front of all the key players. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 18, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Danny counseling Daniel. Now that Danny is back in town with Christine, it’s time for some catching up. The father and son duo are due for a long conversation as they spend some quality time together before Danny eventually heads back on tour again.

This is also the time for him to be in town since Daniel is going through a lot and needs some wise advice. He hasn’t received a lot of listening from his mother, Phyllis, who keeps asking him to work with her. But now that she is in France, Daniel can take a breath of relief and enjoy some quality peace.

Will Danny be able to guide Daniel through his problems? Or will it lead nowhere? After all, Heather’s murder has taken a big toll on the latter. Up next, Adam and Chelsea mix business with pleasure. The two have been working together ever since they got back together due to their son Connor.

Things have been tense due to Victor’s plotting and the orders he gives Adam. Now that the Newman patriarch is out of the two and so is Nikki and Nick, they are enjoying some peace and quiet without expectations. And they are mixing business with pleasure this time. What’s on their mind?

Are they going to get intimate and forget about work? Lastly, Tessa loses patience with Mariah. The latter has been drowning in guilt ever since she came back from her work trip. Tessa has actively tried to comfort her wife and told her that she can trust her with literally anything she has to share.

But Mariah is adamant about hiding her secret, one that she claims can destroy her marriage. She is also getting overwhelmed with her trauma and recent flashbacks. Tessa’s patience is wearing thin. Will she reach her point of breaking soon? What will it mean for Mariah and Tessa’s romance?

