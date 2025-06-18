The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sasha being alarmed about Daisy before being relieved when she was given back to her safely. Curtis made Michael an offer regarding the whole Portia and Drew scenario. On the other hand, Emma got the upper hand in the whole Josslyn situation.

Elsewhere, Josslyn pitched an idea to Vaughn. Will it work to ensure they are successful in their assignment given by Brennan? And lastly, Lulu was pleasantly surprised. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 18, 2015, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the soap.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 18, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Elizabeth making a revelation. What is this about? Is she going to tell Kristina that she knows what happened on the night of the accident? Is she going to let her know that she is aware that it was Kristina who was truly behind Ric and Elizabeth being hospitalized?

How will Kristina respond to it? Will her worry flare even further? Or will she try to convince Elizabeth that her target was Ava and not her and Ric? On the other hand, Willow faces a major decision. Now that she has lost full custody of her kids she is miserable and doesn’t know how to deal with it.

Drew is still his adamant and manipulative self, using this opportunity to ask Willow to marry him. He claims this will give her a fighting chance when it comes to the kids and help her case. But will Willow listen to any other one of his self-serving ideas or will she refuse and rectify all of her mistakes?

Up next, Michael and Sasha have a frank talk. The two are due for a long chat about the future of their relationship and the equation with daughter Daisy. Michael is worried that Sasha might cut him out of her and Daisy’s life but is that what Sasha wants? Or will she change her mind and think?

When Trina and Kai get big news, what could it be about? And then there is Curtis who rebuffs Portia. Is this Drew blackmail situation going to end their marriage? Or will Portia find a way out and fix things between them? That’s not all for Portia either because Trina has some questions for her mother.

Trina is curious why Portia has always hated Drew but has turned a page all of sudden. Will Portia tell her the truth? Then there’s Isaiah who issues a warning to Ric. Is this about the whole blackmail scheme that Ava and Ric are involved in with Alexis due to Kristina’s accident? Stay tuned for more.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Last Of Us Season 2: Ellie’s “Take On Me” Scene Hides A Gaming Easter Egg You Likely Missed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News