In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ and Chad questioned Susan’s newfound power. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah navigated their new relationship and focused on their daughter, Victoria. Kayla gave Steve some wise advice while Alex tried to calm Stephanie down.

With the courtroom battle in full swing, emotions are high, and the drama is about to be soapy for the avid watchers of the show. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 1, 2025

The week’s final episode sees Chad and Cat unexpectedly stuck together in an elevator. Now that they are in an elevator together with nowhere to go or escape, will this change things for their growing closeness? It might be awkward at first, but will this lead to the conversations they have avoided?

Will the proximity finally pull them together? Or will Chad’s commitment issues still continue to be a wedge between them? Up next, EJ drops hints about big plans ahead. He might have his plate full with his son Johnny’s trial and his romance with Belle, but he is also brewing some big plans.

When he drops hints about what’s next, will this be related to Rita or Gwen or something entirely else? Will his plotting work out, or will he have to face some trouble? When Marlena questions Rachel, how exactly will things go? Is she going to ask her about the night of the shooting again?

Is this Marlena’s way of confirming what Rachel saw was true? Since the little girl claimed she saw Johnny holding a gun, things have not been the same. But did he pull the trigger, or is somebody else the actual culprit? Will Rachel be able to recall something more this time around for Marlena?

Then there’s Xander, who dines with Gwen. Is this the start of something between them once again? Especially since Sarah signed the separation papers confirming that Xander and she are now officially single. Is that why Brady and Sarah bond? Will this only lead to some more chaos for them?

Because the relationship may be over, but their feelings will not simply vanish. Is this going to turn into a jealousy war between Xander and Sarah? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more details on the future storylines and arcs.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bryan Cranston Took Home $3.6 Million For Breaking Bad Season 5: But Season 1’s Budget Per Episode Was Shockingly Low!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News