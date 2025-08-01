Over the years, the fandom of Breaking Bad has only grown. Starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the leads, the storyline of the series revolves around Walter White, a genius chemistry teacher who finds out he’s terminally ill and starts making meth to secure a better financial future for his family with Jesse Pinkman. While Bryan can be seen as White, Aaron played Pinkman in the television show.

Their onscreen camaraderie still gets appreciated by the fans. This show kind of changed both of their careers in a bigger perspective. Breaking Bad also stars Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, and others in important supporting roles. While the unique plot and the twists and turns of every season were enough to keep us on the edge of our seats, do you know with what budget it began?

What Was The Budget Of Breaking Bad Season 1?

Television shows need to have more than one season to show proper story development, or what happens to all the characters in that particular show, like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and others. One such great show that deserves to be mentioned here is Breaking Bad. It was not only one of the iconic shows ever made because of the actors, but also because of how the story unfolded with each season.

As per Fandomwire, Breaking Bad had a budget of $3 million per episode for season 1. And in the first season, the show only had 7 episodes, which means it was made with a budget of $21 million in total. But with success, the production budget had also probably increased, as it provided a lot of financial support to the lead and supporting actors of the show.

Breaking Bad had a budget of 3 million dollars per episode and season 1 is 7 episodes The Acolyte entire season is 200 million dollars budget. The show didn’t do well and cost too much to continue another season of it. Those two reasons is why it got cancelled. https://t.co/7zrZvq5duL — Nader Bahu (Able) (@BahuNader) August 21, 2024

Breaking Bad is nothing without the duo of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The series began in 2008 and had a successful run for 5 seasons. While their initial salaries are not publicly available, reports have suggested that Cranston took home around $225,000 per episode and Paul earned $150,000 for the 5th season. In season 5, there are 16 episodes, so given that their salaries were the same for the whole season, Cranston received $3.6 million as his paycheck, and Aaron Paul got $2.4 million as his salary, as stated in The State-Journal Register.

Breaking Bad continues to gain traction from Netflix as it streams on the OTT platform, but Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the show, does not receive a penny from the residuals. While talking about it with Variety in 2023, he said, “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad’ to be totally honest and that’s insane to me.” He added, “Shows live forever on these streamers, and it goes through waves. And I just saw the other day that ‘Breaking Bad’ was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

Breaking Bad tiene 62 episodios. El elemento número 62 en la tabla periódica es el Samario, que se utiliza para tratar el Cáncer de pulmón. Simplemente cine. pic.twitter.com/DjMgEqb9GA — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) September 29, 2024

Have you watched Breaking Bad?

