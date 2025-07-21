The previous week of General Hospital saw Liesl returning home, Sasha leaving town with Daisy to ensure her safety, Sonny finding out about Tracy blackmailing Nina using the fling with Drew and lastly Jason, who was at the airport after accompanying Sasha, saw someone like Britt Westbourne.

The drama is massive and with a wedding on the way, things are about to get crazy and dramatic as always. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama show revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Carly and Brennan discussing the future. The two are growing their relationship and romance over time and Brennan surprises her with quality time by the pool. Carly is happy with the gesture as they sip onto champagne. Will this strengthen their bond?

When they talk about their future together, what will be the consensus? On the other hand, Dante gives Anna food for thought. The former had been tracking Vaughn on surveillance and is now convinced he has ties to the WSB. He informs Anna about the same and also drops a big bombshell.

Josslyn was with him and this has usurped not just Dante but also Anna. Will the two piece things together? Are they going to figure out that the two are WSB recruits? Will Anna inform Carly about her daughter’s secrets and exploits? Will they find out that Brennan is behind all of this mess or not?

Meanwhile, Jason gets nostalgic. He was at the airport, back after dropping Sasha and Daisy safely at Robert’s place. But that’s when he saw someone he never thought he would get the chance to. Someone who looks a lot like Britt walks by and Jason is left stunned. He is desperate to find out more.

He wants to know if it was just someone with a resemblance or if Britt is alive and well despite her alleged death. Jason quickly gets up and tries to find her but the woman has already boarded the flight. What will Jason do next? Will he do something desperate to check his gut feeling or not?

When Jason feels nostalgic, is he looking back at his memories with Britt? Is he trying to think back on his past with her? When Vaughn has a stern warning for Josslyn, what could it be about? And lastly, Brook Lynn is in for a surprise. Is this related to Gio? Or Lulu, Dante and Rocco’s mess?

