Even though the show wrapped up months ago, Netflix has given 1923 a second life. While it is not streaming in the US on the platform, Season 1 of Taylor Sheridan’s western has broken into Netflix’s global Top 10, currently sitting at number nine, per Flixpatrol.

It follows a pattern that started earlier this year with 1883, which also found a fresh wave of popularity after landing on the streaming platform. This rise is unsurprising considering the Yellowstone universe keeps finding new fans with every drop, no matter where or when it airs.

1923 Streaming Surge Despite Series Finale

Despite 1923 officially ending in April after two seasons, global interest in the show has jumped since Netflix introduced it to international viewers. The show, led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, takes a raw look at the Dutton family during a turbulent slice of American history. Even though Season 2 did not impress everyone, as some felt the pacing went off track, the first season’s momentum carried the show into a streaming hit.

The numbers speak for themselves as well, for the Season 2 finale pulled in 14 million global viewers, while Yellowstone’s own final chapter clocked over 13 million views in just three days late last year, Collider reports.

1883 & 1923 Drive The Yellowstone Franchise Growth

What probably works here is a mix of clever casting, sweeping storylines about survival, and Taylor Sheridan’s gritty storytelling. This blend of prestige drama and old-school western appeal for international audiences seems to be landing at the right time.

After 1883’s success on the platform, Netflix bringing in 1923 feels like a planned move, and it is clearly paying off. With both series now securing a spot in Netflix’s global Top 10, the Yellowstone franchise continues to grow far beyond its original home.

For now, both seasons of 1923 are streaming on Paramount+ in the US, while Season 1 is riding high on Netflix worldwide.

