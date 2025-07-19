Over the past few years, Netflix has dabbled in different genres, and romantic comedy dramas have always seemed to work well. Sweet Magnolias is one such example. The team is currently filming its fifth season, and the fans are excited to jump back into the lives of the main trio.

Based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by author Sherryl Woods, the series first premiered in May 2020 and has since aired four successful seasons. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. Read on to know more about the upcoming season of the show.

‘SWEET MAGNOLIAS’ has been renewed for season 5. pic.twitter.com/wmUe2k0MSV — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2025

Sweet Magnolias Season 5: All About The New Cast Additions

New faces are joining the Sweet Magnolias Season 5 cast, and it will be a glorious ride. Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been cast as Nell Winters, a prominent writer whom Maddie befriends in New York. Then there is Janice Wesley, who will be seen as Miss Eustice, a town matron of Serenity.

Courtney Grace plays Courtney Sinclair, Ronnie’s hard-charging business partner. John Gabriel Rodriquez portrays Clark Bellson, a rival business owner in Serenity who complicates life for the Magnolias. Aidan Merwarth essays the role of Noah Wharton, the grandson of the Whartons.

Austin Woods plays Blake Monaghan, who will complicate life for the Mini Magnolias. Iman Benson plays Jessica Whitley, Erik’s niece, who will bring some unexpected news to Erik and Helen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Magnolias (@sweetmagnoliasnetflix)

Sweet Magnolias Season 5: Production & Other Updates

Sheryl J Anderson, the showrunner and producer of Sweet Magnolias, told Tudum, “We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan. Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context.” She pointed out that having friends supporting you is priceless when you leap out of your comfort zone.

Production on season five is currently underway in Atlanta and New York City, and the new cast additions are sure to stir the pot. The fifth season of Sweet Magnolias will have 10 episodes, many of which will be directed by different people. Dan Paulson is returning as an executive producer.

Matt Drake will serve as executive producer, while Norman Buckley is a co-executive producer. Sherryl Woods, the author of the books the series is based on, will also continue to serve as executive producer on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Magnolias (@sweetmagnoliasnetflix)

