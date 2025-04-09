*WARNING: Spoilers for 1923 season 2 finale, SPOILER ALERT*

Yellowstone’s popular prequel series 1923 saw a drastic, dramatic finale to its second season. Fans were excited to witness the journeys of Spencer Dutton played by Brandon Sklenar, Cara Dutton, played by Helen Mirren, Jacob Dutton, played by Harrison Ford, and Alexandra Dutton played by Julia Schlaepfer. The finale saw the death of a key member of the hit show.

Spencer returned to the ranch while Alex left for a hospital to get frostbite treated. Alex, who was pregnant, gave birth to her and Alex’s baby, a boy named John. They are joined by Spencer who then rejoice as a family of three but the very next morning he wakes up to find Alex dead next to him. Here’s what the cast said about the heartbreaking finale and death of Alex.

1923 Season 2 Cast Explain Shocking Character Death During Finale

During a conversation with USA Today, Julia and Brandon opened up about the love story of their characters and the not-so-happy-ending of it. “They fall asleep together and she drifts away. There’s no other way to say it. It hurt to film,” the actress said about the death of the character she played. The loss was obviously a big catalyst for Spencer who was heartbroken.

Brandon commented, “Men at that time weren’t really exactly attuned to their emotions. There weren’t podcasts on how to process your grief at the time. His pain moves through his physicality, and his revenge is vindicating. It’s a little bit of the power of Spencer, the power of love and the power of the bullet.” Alex was buried at the ranch’s cemetery, a special Dutton honor.

As for Alex and Spencer’s baby boy, he was named John which fans are speculating to be John II, father of John Dutton III who was played by Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Julie mused, “It’s fun to think about. That it ties into the whole world,” and added, “The only person who could confirm that is Taylor Sheridan himself, out of his mouth,” referring to if John is John II.

“John’s a popular name,” Brandon added cheekily. The finale ends with an old version of Spencer lying next to Alex’s grave. The actor joked, “He’s an old man, possibly just taking a nap.” Now that the journey has come to an end, Brandon concluded, “We did our best to bring this couple’s story to life and do justice to their role in Dutton history. It was such an honor.”

