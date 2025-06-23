The previous week, General Hospital saw the big aftermath of Michael winning the custody battle. Willow refused to accept her defeat, and Drew proposed to her for marriage, claiming this would give them an edge. On the other hand, Curtis and Portia continued to have problems in their marriage.

The drama is back on the radar as the tension keeps bubbling, and various plots are put into action at the same time. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 23, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tracy making a public display. Drew is the common factor when it comes to who most people want to essentially take down. More than one person is scheming against Tracy, and she even told Brook Lynn that she is having second thoughts about her deal with Drew.

When the Quartermaine matriarch causes a big scene, what will it lead to? Is this her attempt at ensuring Drew stays down and in trouble? Meanwhile, Jordan and Curtis take a trip down memory lane. Is this going to bring back old emotions to the surface? Especially amid Curtis and his marital issues?

Is this going to cause even more trouble for him and Portia? Speaking of her, it looks like something or someone has left Portia rattled. What could it be about? Is this somehow related to Drew and his blackmail game against her? When Kai shares his plans with Trina, how will she respond to them?

Especially when he tells her that he has decided to accept Drew’s offer to become his congressional intern. Trina won’t be happy about it. After all, it’s Drew we are talking about. The guy who cannot be trusted and the number one public enemy. Will Trina warn Kai to be careful around that man or not?

And then there’s Nina, who is taken aback. She found out that her daughter Willow agreed to marry Drew, and it’s her biggest nightmare come true. It’s no secret that Nian hates Drew and has been so adamant about exposing him to Willow. But things have not truly worked out in her favor, at least so far.

How will Nina react to the news of the wedding? Will she try to convince Willow to reconsider and not rush into something as big as marriage? Is this the moment when Nina tells her that Drew used to sleep with her and set his sights on Willow? Is this going to be the time the huge secret comes out? Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out!

