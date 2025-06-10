In the previous episode of General Hospital, Lucky said goodbye to Lulu since it was time for him to leave town again. Drew stooped to a new low, while Kristina was struck by inspiration. Next, Cody proposed to Carly. Lastly, Elizabeth opened up to Lucas.

The dynamics are increasingly frayed after many revelations and secrets come to light, and there’s much to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 10, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Willow holding her ground. The courtroom drama is far from over, and as things get heated up, Willow is not backing down. She takes the stand and confirms that she wants full custody of the kids. Hypocritical, since Wiley isn’t even her biological child to begin with.

Which way will the result lean? Will Michael win the case, or will Willow secure the victory? On the other hand, Laura has a happy reunion. Is this with her brother Martin? How will the two catch up? And what’s next for the two of them? Up next, Isaiah receives a generous offer. But who is it from?

And will he take up this surprising offer? Moving forward, Trina opens up to Ava. Will she get some wise advice in return? How exactly will this impact her decisions? Elsewhere, Tracy delivers words of caution. Brook Lynn has had enough now that the whole town knows the truth about Gio’s paternity.

She confronted her mother, Lois, grandmother Gloria, and even Lulu, who had started snooping in the first place. And now it’s time for revenge. Brook Lynn is sick of Lulu trying to ruin her life and being nosy. What will she do to teach her a lesson so she stays in her lane from next time?

Has Tracy understood that her granddaughter, Brook Lynn, is bubbling with anger and vengeance? Is that why he has a warning for her? Is she worried this might lead to even more problems for Brook Lynn? Considering how fierce and determined she is right now, it doesn’t seem she’ll back down.

And then there’s Kristina, who wants him to sue someone. Who could this be? Is this about Ava? Or Drew? Or someone entirely else? Is she going to regret this later on? And lastly, Kai offers Portia an apology. How will she react to his heartfelt sorry? And what will it mean for Kai and Trina now?

