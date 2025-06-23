The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Aristotle Dumas inviting some key players to France to unveil himself. A gorgeous new set up, colorful clothes and costumes, snacks and drinks and a hedge maze to add some drama. It was then that Cane Ashby revealed he was Dumas.

Now that the long-awaited reveal is actually done and dusted, it’s time to look ahead at the aftermath of the big revelation and what it means for the others. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 23, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor giving Cane the third degree. Now that it has become clear that Cane is Dumas and he worked for six years to become a billionaire, people are more shocked than anything else. This wasn’t what they were expecting and now they have to deal with it.

But Victor had an inkling. He had doubts that this could be Cane and when Dumas met with Lily separately before revealing himself to everyone else, Victor knew he was right. And now, the Newman patriarch is ready for a sit-down. He is giving Cane the third degree and actively confronting him.

How will Cane respond to the questions Victor has? Will he be honest or play some long game? Talking about questions, Victor is not the one with them, Everyone at the party is wrapping their heads around the reveal and what it means for them. Lily is left with more questions than answers.

She is angry and cannot believe that Dumas was Cane all along. After all, the two were married once upon a time and have two kids together. He still did not not reveal his identity for six long years, making her feel like a fool.

And now she has more questions than she has answers. How will she deal with this? Is this going to be the start of their second chance romance? Or will this be the start of their rivalry? Lastly, the party guests discuss Cane’s charade. They came all this way to find out Cane was Dumas all along.

It’s not something you just get over. What kind of discussions will everyone have about it? There’s Sally and Billy, then there’s Audra and Kyle. Jack and Diane, Nick and Sharon are present. So are Phyllis, Damian, Devon, Abby, Chance, Michael, Lauren and Chance. It’s about to get interesting.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy & Finn Wait Anxiously While Electra Feels Sick Watching Will & Luna Kiss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News