The previous week on Days of Our Lives, Philip woke up and claimed that Xander was not the one who beat him up. Meanwhile, the youngsters graduated from high school, while Bo and Hope left on their new adventure. Marlena was worried after seeing Rachel have dreams about a shooting.

The drama will escalate this week with arrests, plotting, ultimatums, and big warnings. Here’s what the audience can expect from the June 23, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois, residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 23, 2025

The first episode of the week sees EJ vowing to protect Johnny. He does have the memory of the night of the shooting and was keeping it under wraps all this time. He saw Johnny holding a gun, but that does not mean he was the one who shot EJ. Is that why he is adamant about protecting his son?

On the other hand, Tony decides to take matters into his own hands. He is back, and he already has something on his to-do list. When Tony chooses to take matters into his own hands, what could it be about? On the other hand, Jack, Jennifer, JJ, and Thomas enjoy some quality family game time.

Amidst all the drama, secrets, and sorrow, a moment of reprieve can be much needed, and that’s what they are doing. Will it offer them some peace and joy after John’s funeral and amidst the continuing sorrow of Abigail’s sad death?

Lastly, Shane forces Cat’s hand. While there can be moments of light-hearted joy, the drama never truly falls back. The chaos in her life has been a lot over the last couple of months. The mysterious phone calls and then her connection with Shane have shown her in a mysterious and murky light.

When Shane forces her hand, what could it be about? What exactly is this related to? Do they work together? Is this an alliance? Or is some bigger power play at work? What will Cat choose to do now that he is forcing her? What will be her next plan of action regarding this whole secretive mess?

How will Chad react when he finds out about what Cat has been up to? Will this ruin their romance? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy & Finn Wait Anxiously While Electra Feels Sick Watching Will & Luna Kiss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News