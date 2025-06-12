The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw John’s heart-wrenching and sorrowful funeral service continuing. For the same, Bo defied his doctor’s orders and came over to pay his respects to his dear friend, who lost his life. On the other hand, Johnny expressed his fear to his wife, Chanel.

And lastly, Shawn comforted Belle, who is dealing with the loss of her father, John. The emotions are high, and so is the heartbreak. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 12, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 12, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Marlena and John’s friends reminiscing at John’s wake. The last few days have been heartbreaking and quite nostalgic. Everyone came together to honor and remember John’s life. All his relationships, his life, his passions, and more were acknowledged.

Tears flowed, laughs were heard, and moments worth remembering forever were talked about. Belle opened up about her father’s humor, Sami sent a heartfelt letter for not being able to attend the wake, and Marlena was more than emotional as she watched how many people simply adored her husband.

Which other stories will be swapped and shared? And when the curtain drops, there is a guarantee that John’s absence will lead to an emptiness in the hearts of everyone present. Meanwhile, Bo asked Steve to change his mind. The former only recently woke up from his coma and was surprised.

He found out that John had passed away, and he defied his doctor’s orders to attend the funeral. Bo has also found out that Steve is ready to end the Black Patch agency now that John is no longer alive. But will Bo be able to change his friend’s mind? Or is it truly the end of the place?

Especially now that a member of their iconic trio is no longer part of this world, will Steve reconsider his decision after Bo asks him to? On the other hand, Jack mourns and pays his respects to Abigail. It has been hard for him to accept that his daughter is not alive, and he remembers her.

Jack is emotional as he thinks about his dear girl and is paying tribute to Abigail, even though he would do anything in the world to get her back. Lastly, Julie, Jennifer, and Hope catch up. With their return to town, it’s time to catch up and reunite over laughter, tears, gossip, and lots of hugs.

