ABC’s 9-1-1 delivered one of its most intense and emotional finales yet, placing Athena Grant in deadly danger. The episode begins after Athena, played by Angela Bassett, is shot in the chest by corrupt LAPD detective Ben Hooks.

Hooks had secretly been working with a dangerous human trafficking ring led by Nikolay Caster. During a SWAT operation, Hooks kills Nikolay and then turns his weapon on Athena to cover up his crimes.

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Athena Survives Surgery As Anatoly’s Hospital Attack Triggers ICU Lockdown

Although Athena survives emergency surgery, her condition remains critical as she lies unconscious in the hospital. While she fights for her life, Nikolay’s son Anatoly Caster arrives, determined to take revenge.

Anatoly attacks the hospital in a violent way. He stabs Eddie Diaz, and the hospital goes into full lockdown. Then he moves through the ICU, looking for Athena and putting patients and staff in danger.

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The 118 Team, May, Harry & Ravi Rescue Athena During ICU Lockdown

As chaos unfolds, Athena’s family and the 118 firefighters race against time to protect her. May, Harry, and Ravi quietly move Athena to safety, while Buck, Chimney, and Hen manage multiple emergencies across the hospital.

Harry ultimately stops Anatoly before SWAT arrives and takes him into custody.

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Hooks’ Failed Attack On Athena & Eddie Survives Stabbing in Season 9 Finale

Days after the attack, Hooks makes a final attempt to kill Athena in her hospital room. However, the plan is exposed, and police arrest him as Athena survives yet another close call.

Eddie Diaz is seriously injured after being stabbed by Anatoly. He falls down inside an elevator, and everyone worries he might die. But later, he gets quick medical help and starts to recover.

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Athena Grant Becomes Detective After Life-Threatening Season 9 Events

After surviving multiple attacks, Athena reflects on her exhausting career. Instead of retiring, she chooses a new path and steps into a role as an LAPD detective, setting up a major shift for future episodes.

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Angela Bassett Confirms Return as Athena in 9-1-1 Season 10

Despite speculation, Athena is not leaving the series. Angela Bassett remains central to 9-1-1, and her new detective role promises fresh storylines and higher stakes ahead.

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