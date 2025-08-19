Procedural dramas continue to get greenlit thanks to the positive response and interest they receive from the audience. Several franchises have grown to be loved, and 911 is one of them. The latest addition to its roster is 911: Nashville, a spinoff based in Nashville, Tennessee.

All set for a release in fall this year, the new series is being helmed by the original creators and has a whole new cast that might hook the viewers in. Here’s what we know about 911: Nashville, including when it will premiere, what we know about it and which cast members play which characters.

911 Nashville: Premiere Date & What We Know

911: Nashville is set to premiere on ABC on October 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET. As the name suggests, the show revolves around the lives of emergency responders, be it firefighters, paramedics or police officers. Quite a lot can happen when one faces life-threatening situations every day at one’s work.

As per the official description, 911: Nashville is a “high-octane procedural about our heroic first responders” along with “their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” Are you set to delve back into the 911 world in a new city with new characters?

911 Nashville: Cast & Characters Of Procedural Drama

Chris O’Donnell plays Captain Don Sharpe, a veteran firefighter and former rodeo star who leads the Nashville firehouse with his son Ryan. Jessica Capshaw essays the role of Blythe Sharpe, Don’s wife and Ryan’s mother. Michael Provost is Ryan, a firefighter as well as a modern-day cowboy.

Hailey Kilgore portrays Taylor Thompson, a firefighter who is also a singer. Juani Feliz plays Roxie Alba, a firefighter who is a former trauma surgeon as well as an adrenaline junkie. Hunter McVey essays the role of Blue, a firefighter, former stripper and apparently a haunted bad boy type of guy.

LeAnn Rimes is Dixie Bennings, Blue’s mother. Kimberly Williams-Paisley will be seen as Cammie Raleigh, a 911 dispatcher. Last but not the least, Tim Matheson portrays Edward, an utterly ruthless Southern old money. Kane Brown is set to make a guest appearance on the upcoming series.

911 Nashville: Production Details

911: Nashville is created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani in association with 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Television. Rashad is the showrunner while Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett are the executive producers of the newest 911 spinoff.

